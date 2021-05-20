newsbreak-logo
Fox CEO calls Tucker Carlson “brave,” defends network’s vaccine falsehoods in rare interview

By Brett Bachman
msn.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Tucker Carlson, left, and Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch Getty Images. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, the son of international media magnate Rupert Murdoch, defended his company's flagship cable news network in a rare interview Wednesday with Insider, calling Fox News' primetime host Tucker Carlson "brave" for espousing the nativist "replacement theory" and defending the provocateur's false statements on COVID-19 vaccines.

