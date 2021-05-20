newsbreak-logo
Amazement, Attraction cards showcased for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set Lighting Overdrive

By Cale Michael
msn.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lightning Overdrive reveal week is rolling on in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, this time with YouTuber RevzCards helping showcase the new Amazement archetype. Amazement will run on an engine focused on riding out various Attraction Trap Cards and Amazement Spell Cards. The big monster for the archetype that was featured in the showcase is Amazement Administrator Arlekino, which lets you Banish any number of Attraction Traps from your Graveyard then target that many cards your opponent controls and destroy them. And that is only its first effect.

