The fifth-seeded Dakota State Trojans softball team open the NSAA conference tournament against fourth-seeded Mayville State today. First pitch is set for 10 a.m on the campus of Bellevue, Nebraska on the North Field. The winner will play at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, while the loser will play an elimination game at 3 p.m., both on North Field. The postseason runs through Saturday with the championship game slated for 3 p.m. (with second championship necessary for 5:30 p.m.). The Trojans come into today’s game with an 18-32 overall record while Mayville has a record of 19-21.