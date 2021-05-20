newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Stand With Vulcan's Specialty License Plates

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVulcan Park Foundation has announced a new specialty license plate is now available to residents of Alabama who want to show their support of Vulcan Park & Museum. The state of Alabama has approved Vulcan Park & Museum to begin securing commitments for its new ‘STAND WITH VULCAN’ specialty license plate. The ‘STAND WITH VULCAN’ tag will provide valuable funding to support Vulcan Park & Museum’s mission to preserve and promote Vulcan as the symbol for the Birmingham region, to advance knowledge and understanding of Birmingham’s history and culture and to encourage exploration of the region.

