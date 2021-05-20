newsbreak-logo
US pushes back as ice caps melt in the Arctic and Russia moves in

By Tracy Wilkinson, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Of the many Cold War disputes currently straining Biden administration relations with Russia, one is melting. Literally. Melting ice in the Arctic because of intense climate change has allowed Russia to push its military apparatus, complete with bomber aircraft, radar and missile batteries, deeper into the coveted geopolitical hot spot, gradually taking advantage of newly freed-up shipping lanes and gaining access to vast mineral resources. Russia this week declared much of the Arctic to be Russian territory.

