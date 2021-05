Things are looking up to a possible downward turn to this pandemic, so that means we are going to see and are seeing a lot of things getting back to some sense of normalcy. People are traveling more now and even doing more staycations. Visiting museums here in Queen City is not a bad idea when planning a staycation. Maybe get a hotel room uptown in walking distance and add a few museum visits to your list. If you’re a Bank Of America customer, bring your debit card for free entry. There may be some stipulations on special exhibits and more, but it will save you money. Here are the museums participating.