Laura Nadine Sidwell Christian, 87, of Sorento, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 22, beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.