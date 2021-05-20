newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter: Latest gun control proposal penalizes the law abiding

Steamboat Pilot & Today
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Miliavitz’s recent letter regarding gun violence calls upon our elected officials “to do something that works.” Curiously, he offers no suggestions as to what that “something” might be. He also maintains that no one is trying to ban guns. Color me skeptical. Consider U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s latest...

www.steamboatpilot.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Federal Officials#Criminals#Gun Violence#H R 127#Proposal#Elected Officials#U S#Kotowski
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Everett, WAHeraldNet

More gun laws won’t solve anything

Every time there’s another shooting, liberals and liberal politicians start screaming for “more gun control” and “more limits” on this and “more restrictions” on that. Has it ever occurred to anybody that restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens will have no effect on criminals? After all, that’s what criminals do; disregard the laws.
Florida Stateyoursun.com

LETTER: Who does the new law suppress?

Following the recent passage of a law limiting voting access, Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes was quoted as saying “Anything that makes it harder for people to cast their vote will have an oversized impact on seniors.” He went on to say that he was concerned his fellow Republicans in the State House didn’t fully appreciate the possible repercussions of their actions. Now there’s an irony.
Manufacturingreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Living in the past on guns

Some people argue that guns are needed to protect from government tyranny and use the fight for independence from British rule as evidence. Citizens with guns were able to step up and help our fledgling government win against an invading force. But instead of tyranny by our government since then,...
LawWashington Post

The NRA just had a major legal setback. But its hold on the gun-control debate endures.

It’s been a rough spring for the National Rifle Association. Last week, a federal judge in Dallas rejected the gun rights organization’s effort to declare bankruptcy, calling it an attempt to avoid legal scrutiny and citing “lingering issues of secrecy and a lack of transparency” some of which he described as “nothing less than shocking.”
PoliticsMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: No democracy, no gun rights

Name an authoritarian regime over the past century where citizens enjoyed a constitutional right to bear arms? Of course you can’t. Dictatorships and an armed citizenry are contradictions in term. Only three nations in the world today guarantee citizens the right to bear arms. All three are democracies. Aspiring autocrats...
Violent CrimesErie Times-News

Letter: There are ways to stop gun violence

A cartoon I like depicts the founders of our democracy writing the Constitution, more specifically, the Second Amendment. The bubble declares “Instead of saying ‘the right of the militia to keep and bear a smooth-bore, single-shot flintlock-based musket’ just say ‘arms’ and they’ll understand.”. But what do we understand? Does...
Grand Haven Tribune

A lack of 'common sense' in California's proposed gun laws

Gun-control supporters often propose what they describe as “common sense” gun laws. It’s their latest mantra, but a host of new California firearms proposals makes clear that many of these proposals are more nonsensical than common sense. Reducing gun crime is a noble aim, but it’s hard to see how the latest proposals will move in that direction.
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

MO Senate passes bill barring cops from enforcing federal gun control laws

Missouri’s Senate passed a bill Thursday prohibiting police from enforcing federal gun-control laws in the state. The Second Amendment Preservation Act, sponsored by State Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Battlefield), passed in the Senate on May 13 by a vote of 22-10. Restrictions invalidated by the act include any law requiring fees,...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Letters: To address violence and guns, concentrate on these factors

Thanks for your article on gun violence. The best source of information on solutions is Thomas Abt’s book “Bleeding Out” He is a researcher at Harvard with extensive experience in the criminal justice system. According to him we need to concentrate on the small number of people, places and behaviors...
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Protecting gun shops

May 8th Arizona Daily Star: “Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation to declare gun shops “essential” and protect them, firearms manufacturers and trade associations like the NRA from being sued by those who are killed or injured by their products.” I can’t be the only one shocked to see Gov. Ducey’s quick and enthusiastic action to sign a new law protecting Arizona’s “vital” gun shops. Statistics from 2019 show an average of 3 Arizonians died by gun violence every day, but that grim statistic certainly didn’t prompt our governor to sign any laws that might protect us or our loved ones from gun violence. I wish I could say that I was surprised, but it is truly shocking that the governor of this state is more concerned about possibly alienating the gun lobby and its supporters than passing laws that might protect the rest of us from gun violence.
Presidential ElectionThe Post and Courier

Letter: New laws are trying to cancel votes

My right to vote is enshrined in the Constitution and is the fundamental foundation of our democracy. I feel it is both a privilege and an obligation to cast my vote. Only by voting can I make my voice heard. As Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in Reynolds v. Sims, 377 U.S. 533, 555 (1964):
Lawwild941.com

DeSantis Signs Law Banning Local Governments From Regulating Guns

As the U.S. embarked on a weekend that ended up seeing 11 mass shootings, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that takes the power to regulate guns away from local governments in the state. Signed by DeSantis on Friday, SB 1884 expands a 2011 law that makes...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/August: Gun-control laws do nothing to solve systemic violence

Richard J. August writes and testifies frequently on Second Amendment and other issues. He lives in North Kingstown. In 1972, the excellent black and white Western “Ulzana’s Raid” was released to critical acclaim but not much box office interest. Burt Lancaster plays civilian tracker John McIntosh, who goes on patrol with a cavalry troop chasing a band of Chiricahua Apaches who left the reservation to go on a rampage. Lancaster regarded this movie as in the top two of his career.
Congress & Courtswnynewsnow.com

DOJ Proposes Regulations To Target “Ghost Guns”

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Justice Department has proposed a new regulation on firearm definitions that would target unmarked weapons known as “ghost guns.”. The DOJ says ghost guns can be made with unregulated kits, parts, or 3D printers and are sold without identifying marks. According to a news release from...
Stillwater, OKStillwater News-Press

LETTERS: Common-sense gun laws are way overdue

It’s been 25 years since our federal government last passed a gun safety law: that’s 25 years of families being devastated as their loved ones were killed or wounded, 25 years of survivors and activists demanding change, and 25 years of the gun lobby and its allies standing in the way of overwhelmingly popular, life-saving legislation.
Politicslebtown.com

Letter from Chris Gebhard, State Senate Candidate, on curbing gun violence & gun control [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Gebhard for Senate. Every few months some gun-control advocate purports these erroneous ideas that restricting access to guns on law abiding citizens will drastically reduce crime involving firearms everywhere. These proponents overlook one simple fact: the vast majority of violent gun crimes are committed by criminals, not people who purchased their firearms legally. What these gun control reformers somehow fail to realize is that violent criminals don’t follow the law. Creating even more regulations will just place undue burdens on our law abiding citizen’s constitutional rights and will not make us any safer.