Purdue Football: Defensive tackle enters the transfer portal

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 19 hours ago

Sophomore defensive tackle Steven Faucheux has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a tweet from 247Sports.

The former Rivals 4-star prospect committed to Purdue over offers from Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa State and Tennessee among others to join a star-studded 2019 Purdue football class. He would join four 4-star players in the highest-rated recruiting class in the Jeff Brohm era, a class that included the fourth-highest recruit to ever commit to the program in defensive end George Karlaftis, according to 247Sports.

The 6-5, 300-pound tackle was red-shirted his first year and played behind future NFL defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and then-junior tackle Anthony Watts in his second year. He did not play a single snap in his time at Purdue.

Faucheux becomes the sixth player from Purdue to enter his name into the transfer portal, the latest since freshman receiver Maliq Carr entered the portal on April 23.

Purdue will look to Watts, freshman Bryce Austin and a recent transfer in freshman Damarjhe Lewis to make up for the production at defensive tackle left behind by Faucheux and Neal, who signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Anthony Watts is currently the most experienced tackle on the roster, logging 38 games and 19 starts in five years with the program.

West Lafayette, IN
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
