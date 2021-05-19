SCC golfers headed to NJCAA Championships

DOBSON — It’s been a banner season for the Surry Knights’ golf program. Sophomore Austin Smith has earned Region X Golfer of the Year honors, and the North Surry product will join teammate Alyssa Cox in representing Surry Community College at the NJCAA Division II Golf Championships. Smith has earned the right to play in the Men’s Championships, set for May 17-21 at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. Cox meanwhile, a Mount Airy High School alum, will represent the Knights May 10-13 in the Women’s Championship at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.