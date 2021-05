CHULA VISTA, California — It brings me great pleasure to announce that the Chula Vista Public Library is now open and that the RUTH (Remember Us The Holocaust) exhibit has been extended through December 2021. As many of you know we took the time during the pandemic and created a youtube show called Our Lives Our Future with my filming partner Harry Orgovan. We have had numerous requests to continue the youtube shows as we feature Holocaust related stories and Harry captures the hearts of the community leaders in our wonderful city. Please email me with your idea so we can get you on our show. So far we have had over 30,000 views and from people around the world. We know you have a story to tell or might know someone and we would love to feature it.