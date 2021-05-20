Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15: Severide, Stella Kidd engaged!

We had a feeling going into Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15 that it could prove memorable. We just didn’t know in what way. What we ended up getting was one of the most romantic episode of One Chicago we’ve seen in quite some time, and it starts with the big news that Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd are engaged! She recently got a big promotion to Lieutenant, and she now has another big change in her life. The big proposal happened in a way that was very vintage Stellaride — there was a fire involved! Yet, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding how the rest of the engagement is going to. There isn’t a ring as of yet, and we’re hoping that season 10 is going to give us some sort of epic wedding, otherwise known as the sort of thing that we’ve LONG been hoping for.