On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 6:34 A.M., Campbellsville Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Melrose Drive. Officers responded and came into contact with a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Andrew Edwards of Campbellsville. While officers were speaking with Edwards, he accelerated his vehicle at a high rate of speed almost striking an officer as he fled. Officers pursued Edwards for approximately 2 miles before ending the pursuit. At approximately 12:19 P.M. Campbellsville Police was contacted that an individual matching Edwards’ description was walking on Bengal Road. Officers responded with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and located Edwards. Edwards was arrested without incident and lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center. He was charged with the following;