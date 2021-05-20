Homestyle cooking served with a side of small town hospitality

Unless you’re there to pick mandarins in winter or taste wine out along the Placer Wine Trail, a visit to Newcastle revolves mostly around the packing sheds, which have been converted to restaurants and shops. Newcastle Packing Sheds Artists Gallery and Studio maintains at least a dozen working artists’ spaces. At Newcastle Produce, pick up a shepherd’s pie or enchiladas to heat up at home later, or a coffee (Temple) and scone for right now. Besides produce, the store carries a collection of locally made candles and soaps, and all kinds of culinary goodies, including fun pasta, chocolates, brittle and spices. Also in the sheds: a cheese shop, wine shop, pizzeria and La Fornaretta Sicilian restaurant. Less than a mile away, across Interstate 80 behind Denny’s, North Fork Chai Co. has scones, quiche, avocado toast and, of course, chai.