Radnor Township, PA

Catholic League Girls Lacrosse: Bonner-Prendie stands alone in motionless surrender to dominant Carroll

By Matthew DeGeorge
Delaware County Daily Times
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRADNOR — When Archbishop Carroll’s girls lacrosse team gets going, it can seem like it's the only team out on the field; moving the ball, dodging and passing at will. It appeared that way Wednesday afternoon, in the Catholic League semifinals. Only Bonner-Prendergast was on the field, too, its spent defenders standing stock still in the defensive zone while Carroll, already 20 goals to the good, went through its passing motions.

