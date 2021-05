May 12—INMAN — Chapman's battery mates were on unfamiliar territory at the Panthers' home baseball field recently. They've never played a varsity game there. With the team playing at Mabry Middle School this year due to drainage issues, starting pitchers Banks Atkins and Ricky Montalvo and catcher Johann Rodriguez have never seen varsity action on the Panthers' home field. With last year's senior class 10 deep, the young players weren't needed at the varsity level in 2019 as the Panthers made a deep playoff run, and last year's season was wiped out by COVID-19.