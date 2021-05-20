newsbreak-logo
North Platte, NE

Thursday storms focused to the west...

By John Walsh
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Nebraska will be in the middle of two seperate weather features, each influenceing our weather in different ways through this weekend. A large sprawling ridge of high pressure, which typically brings fair, warm conditions resides over the southeast U. S. while an upper level low associated with wet, unsettled weather, lies in the Pacific Northwest. As the high pressure ridge build back to the west through Friday, it should minimize the rain chances for a couple of days over the eastern part of the Greater Nebraska region while far western areas remain under the influence of the upper level trough in the Northwest. Thursday through Friday, the focus for thundersorms will be mainly west of Hwy 61, with the threat that a few of those storms could become storng enough to produce damaging winds and large hail. During the weekend the trough will being to take over as the ridge breaks down enabling better chances for thunderstorms to occur farther east through the weekend.

