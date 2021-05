Defying Father Time is no easy adversary, and the 41-year old Glover Teixeira never gave up on the belief that he would one day be UFC champion. At 41-years old, not only is Glover Teixeira a top-ranked UFC fighter but he’s also cemented himself as the clear number one contender in his weight class. The Brazilian marries boxing with clinch tie-ups that inevitably floor his opponents. Finally, at UFC 266, the perennial light-heavyweight contender will get another opportunity to fight for the title. With nearly ten years in the UFC, Teixeira’s longevity is something to behold, and it will be on full display when he takes on the champion later this year.