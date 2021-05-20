newsbreak-logo
Cor Jesu uses early scoring barrage to roll past Fox

By Greg Uptain
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cover picture for the articleOAKVILLE — Emery Schlueter is ambidextrous and proud of it. Not with her hands, but with her feet. Which is a big help to her out on the soccer pitch. The Cor Jesu junior forward scored a pair of goals — one with each foot — including a tally just less than four minutes into Wednesday's Class 4 District 2 girls soccer final against Fox that jumpstarted a run of three goals in a span of 7 minutes and 18 seconds before the game was even 12 minutes old.

