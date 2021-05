Chloe Bailey has got "Love On the Brain," and she shared it on her socials Sunday (May 16) in the form of a mesmerizing Rihanna cover. While wearing a neon orange two-piece and sitting in front of a mic stand, the 22-year-old singer bared her heart and soul in the soulful single from Rihanna's 2016 album, ANTI, and took the last high note of the song to new heights. Her sister and other half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Halle Bailey, proved she's Chloe's No. 1 fan while commenting, "stunner !!!!!! spectacular!!!!" Tamar Braxton also wrote underneath the Instagram video, "As soon as I saw that mike i knew it was going to be trouble."