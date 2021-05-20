newsbreak-logo
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Versus Cybertruck, Hummer EV, Rivian R1T

There will be several electric pickups on sale by this time next year. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning should be hitting showrooms a year from now, but it won’t be the only electric pickup available to consumers by that time. The GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck, and Rivian R1T should already be on the street. While all four electric trucks are designed to carry and haul things, they all go about it in different ways. So let’s see how the four electric pickups compare.

