Two weeks after a Florida jury awarded $7.1 million in the first bellwether trial over 3M’s dual-ended combat earplugs, lawyers are gearing up for a second one. The second bellwether trial is set to begin Monday with jury selection before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, who is overseeing the multidistrict litigation against 3M in Pensacola, Florida. The lawsuits allege that 3M’s earplugs, issued exclusively to the U.S. military from 2003 to 2012 for use in training and combat, had a design defect that caused them to loosen, causing hearing loss or ringing in the ears, or tinnitus.