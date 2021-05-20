Houston Texans Sign Jeff Driskel To QB Room Keyed By Uncertainty Of Deshaun Watson Status

The Houston Texans, unsure of the status of beleaguered star Deshaun Watson, are added to their quarterback room yet again with the signing of journeyman backup Jeff Driskel.

Earlier this month, the Denver Broncos released the quarterback following their acquisition of Teddy Bridgewater. The former Florida and Louisiana Tech standout spent last year with the Broncos but was unable to beat out Drew Lock for that full-time job. This month, Driskel has a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys but no deal was forged.

Now Driskel gets a one-year deal "worth up to $2.5 million, per his agents,'' reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

That contractual breakdown, per the report: A $250,000 signing bonus, $1 million in base salary (half of it guaranteed), $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $750,000 in reachable playtime incentives.

That is an affordable deal for a backup QB ... except that the number of backup QBs now in Houston jumble the situation.

The Texans added Driskel after having already signed Tyrod Taylor (presumed at the time of his signing to be the "Band-Aid'' should Watson's legal problems make him unavailable), then Ryan Finley (presumed at the time to be a backup, then and drafting in the third round of the recent NFL Draft the Stanford quarterback Davis Mills ... who as of a moment ago was considered the heir to Watson.

Driskel was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but has floated around the league since that time, playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions. For his NFL career, Driskel - who has ability as a running QB - has appeared in just 15 games with nine starts, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions while rushing for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries.

He could figure to give Taylor a push ... or to give Mills some help ... or maybe at some point the Deshaun Watson situation and the two dozen sexual assault allegations against Houston's best player becomes clearer ... at which point there might be more clarity in the overstuffed Houston QB room.