Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka surprised many by going on a hitting spree during the first month of the 2021 season. He started off his campaign by collecting 4 hits in his first 10 at-bats, and a pair of them soared over the fence for homers. Moreover, in the first four games he started, Higgy demonstrated power and an exceedingly high on-base percentage that subverted his reputation as a light-hitting defensive catcher. Although he has proved that he’s capable of contributing, Higgy’s offensive performance in April has many fans wondering: Is this just a random hot streak, or is he going to produce like this all season?