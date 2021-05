Missouri University of Science and Technology Thursday, May 6 announced it will continue the men’s golf program in the fall 2021 season and going forward. Last fall, Missouri S&T announced plans to discontinue the men’s and women’s programs due to budget constraints. Following a further review of the programs, the university has decided not to proceed with its plan to discontinue the men’s golf team. The men’s golf program will continue to compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.