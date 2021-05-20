NASA chief, citing China gains, calls for congressional support

According to various news reports, Congress is preparing a package of legislative updates to U.S. trade and economic policy in order to address China’s growing economic and geopolitical influence. The resulting “China Package” will, like the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, be a bipartisan effort that includes a mix of diplomatic and strategic policies seeking to bolster U.S. companies’ competitiveness and rein in perceived Chinese abuse. One area ripe for reform – yet unfortunately missing thus far from congressional discussions – is Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the president to impose tariffs on “national security” grounds. As we explained in a recent paper, President Donald Trump routinely abused Section 232 to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, and threatened them on several other products – abuse that the vague and poorly-conceived law makes all too easy and that has harmed the U.S. economy, including vis a vis China.