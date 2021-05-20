newsbreak-logo
City Council proposes ban on source of income discrimination be added to city code

By Kelsey Boeing
thepostathens.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed amendment to ban source of income discrimination within housing was brought to the Athens City Council committee meeting on April 12 by Councilwoman Arian Smedley, D-1st Ward. Smedley said this proposal was brought to her by a constituent, prompting her to look into the issue and eventually bring...

Athens, OHAthens News

Virjee files for Athens City Council seat

After a period of keeping my announcement private while slowly overcoming my apprehensions, tending to formalities and requirements, and seeking advice from peers, I am now ready to reveal my candidacy for an At Large seat as an Independent member of Athens City Council. This was and is a daunting endeavor as a 24-year-old bartender, but I am confident that my academic and social experiences have prepared me to be not only capable, but uniquely valuable for this position.
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

Nelsonville Council rescinds vote removing Smith, restoring him to Council

Nelsonville City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to rescind the removal of Council Member Greg Smith from his position, immediately restoring him to council. Smith was initially removed from council after an administrative hearing in late February, in which the body unanimously found Smith to not be a continuous resident of Nelsonville, but instead a resident of neighboring Washington County.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Smoke test/lane closure on South Court Street

The City of Athens announces that city crews will be performing a sewer smoke test on South Court Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. Traffic will be closed in the left hand lane of South Court Street between West Union Street and West Washington Street. Questions...
Athens, OHohio.edu

City to conduct sewer smoke test on May 19

The Athens City Sewer Crew will be conducting a sewer smoke test on South Court Street starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Smoke testing is a standard method of detecting sewer defects and storm water cross connections to the sanitary sewer system. The smoke used for smoke testing is non-toxic and non-hazardous, manufactured specifically for the purpose of sewer smoke testing.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Pomeroy Road area water outage May 17

City of Athens staff will be completing waterline maintenance on Monday, May 17 in the Pomeroy Road area. A water outage is expected to occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and a boil order will be issued once water service is restored. The outage is expected in the following...
Athens, OHathens.oh.us

Stimson Avenue Intersection Closures, Week of May 17

Trucco Construction will continue utility installation work the week of May 17. To facilitate the work, the following intersection closures will be in place:. May 18 - May 20: Stimson Avenue/N. Campbell Street. For information or questions please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Clodfelter resigns from Athens Council for job with Sen. Sherrod Brown

Athens City Council Member Beth Clodfelter announced Monday she would be stepping down from her position on council to take a job with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s Office as regional representative. Clodfelter, who won her at-large Athens City Council seat in 2019, will be vacating the seat and will not...
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Thoughts on Messenger article

In reference to a statement within the April 19, 2021 Athens Messenger article: House Republicans propose $2 million for Baileys Trail System in the state budget, "But because Athens County and City leaders couldn’t reach an agreement on how to fund the trail the timeline for its construction was upended,” does not accurately reflect the agreed upon development strategy and broad support the Baileys Trail System project has generated. The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), the council of governments managing and developing the Baileys Trail System in partnership with the Wayne National Forest, Athens Bicycle Club and other regional stakeholders, has the full support of members. The unified support for the Baileys Trail System is evidenced by elected officials service to the ORCA Board, as representatives of each governmental jurisdiction member.