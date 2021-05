A few days ago it looked like Blizzard might've let slip the release date for World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, but today it officially confirmed the expansion is launching on June 1. Just like when Burning Crusade launched in 2007, Burning Crusade Classic will open up an entirely new continent for WoW Classic players to explore and grind through on their quest to reach the new level cap of 70. Two new races, blood elves and draenei, are also joining the Horde and Alliance respectively.