As Israel continues to defend itself against a brutal war begun by Hamas — and the launching of thousands of missiles against a civilian population is nothing less than a war — many are seeking to attach blame for Israel’s challenging circumstances. One day, when the dust hopefully settles, fair-minded people will study this conflict and assess what could have been done better to avoid the loss of life and destruction of property. But regardless of how that analysis plays out, the undeniable villains in this conflict will always be, and will only be, Hamas and its cohorts, the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.