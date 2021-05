UPDATED 5/11, 5:52 p.m. ET: Colorado Springs police Lt. Joe Frabelle identified the gunman who killed six people and himself at a birthday party as 28-year-old Teodoro Macias. Macias, officials say, opened fire at the party held by his girlfriend’s family because he was not invited. Officials claim he had a history of controlling and jealous behavior and was in a relationship with one of the victims for a year. He did not have a criminal history.