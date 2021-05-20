Ohio Vax-a-Million: College scholarship lottery
The Ohio Governor’s Office has released more information on the Vax-a-Million college scholarships. According to officials, in addition to getting the coronavirus vaccine, students will also have to be accepted to an Ohio college or university to use the tuition funds. Students must also maintain grades pursuant to the school’s admission policies. Officials say the scholarship money can be applied to attendance at all Ohio state colleges and universities, as well as community colleges and technical/trade schools.fox8.com