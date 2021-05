So we knew it would be an adventure… our first international trip, post covid. But when Greece said they would accept vaccinated Americans into their country, Ed and I decided to go. In a very fluid environment, we tried to understand the requirements. With a transit in Frankfurt, we needed a rapid test within 48 hours of arriving. And multiple sources told us we were either good with our vaccination certificate and/or we needed a PCR test within 72 hours to enter Greece. Trying to do the math in hours and accounting for the 8 hr time difference, was that helping or hurting us in this timeline??