WIAA State Track & Field Meet to remain in La Crosse

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that it has reached an agreement with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to hold the 2021 State Track & Field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on June 24-26. “For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”