Mark's In & Out in Livingston, Montana is officially open for its 67th season! Mark's In & Out first opened for business in 1954. It's an original 1950's style drive-in. Just thinking about it gets my mouth watering...Mark's In & Out in Livingston is one of my favorite things about summer in Montana. Not only is it a great place to grab a burger and a milkshake on a hot summer day, but it's also a local landmark. Now, in its 67th year, Mark's In & Out is excited to serve the customers once again this summer.