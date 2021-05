Cronenworth has been one of the most consistent producers in the San Diego lineup this year. He's now slashing .286/.364/.429 on the young season. His power numbers aren't going to wow anyone. His average is solid, but not elite. He probably won't be an All Star. All that being said, Cronenworth has shown that he has the makeup to be a solid contributor in both the Padres lineup and in just about any fantasy lineup as well. Cronenworth should still be eligible at multiple positions in most formats, which only increases his value. The guy continues to hit, which means you should plug and play him when you can. After many being down on him during draft season, Cronenworth has been one of the pleasant fantasy surprises early in 2021.