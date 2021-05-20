Cellebrite Pathfinder enables investigative units to process digital data
Cellebrite launched the latest version of Cellebrite Pathfinder, its flagship investigative analytics solution achieving significant milestones in data analysis, enterprise readiness, scalability and process performance. Pathfinder uses AI and machine learning to enable investigative units to process digital data efficiently and effectively with advanced filtering, categorization, tagging and analyzing capabilities....www.helpnetsecurity.com