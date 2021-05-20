Cellebrite Pathfinder enables investigative units to process digital data

Sondrel’s SFA 300 can be ganged to scale performance. -- The success of so many SoCs rests in their ability to process huge amounts of data or signals efficiently turning raw data into knowledge. The latest addition to Sondrel’s family of IP platforms is a semi-custom SoC design to which a customer’s IP is added to create a bespoke solution for high performance data processing. Each SFA 300 reference design has four CPU clusters and several SFA 300s can be ganged together and synchronised via its PCIe interface to create an even more powerful solution. There is also the option for integrating accelerators and/or custom logic to further increase performance and minimise power requirements. The SFA 300 enables fast, tailor-made solutions to be created for processing-intense applications such as 8K video, AI, facial recognition for surveillance, smart factories, blockchain servers and medical data analysis. The datasheet can be downloaded at https://www.sondrel.com/sfa-300-datasheet.