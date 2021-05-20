BehavioSec’s new features boost enrollment speed, performance, and mobile fraud detection capabilities

For auditors and other fraud risk professionals, detection is a combination of focused data tests and discovery-based interviews. But no tool leverages our limited time better than effective data analytics. From quick screening of large populations to targeted tests to surface 'strange, odd and curious' transactions, creative data analytics techniques bring suspect transactions front and center for our review. In this session, we'll explore how to use data analytics for fraud detection in an audit setting. You'll see real-world examples of how both basic repeatable tests and creative one-time searches can highlight transactions and events that warrant immediate follow-up attention.