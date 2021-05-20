newsbreak-logo
BehavioSec’s new features boost enrollment speed, performance, and mobile fraud detection capabilities

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBehavioSec announced new features added in its upcoming release of the BehavioSec behavioral biometrics platform – BehavioSense. BehavioSense continuously verifies digital identities in real time, instantly matching user sessions against their inherent and unique behavioral biometrics profiles. Unlike legacy authentication techniques – such as passwords – behavioral patterns cannot be...

www.helpnetsecurity.com
