Nowadays, business enterprises tend to collect huge amounts of data from various sources during their operations and customer interactions. Storing all this data securely and sharing it with the employees and others is a very challenging thing. For the database administrators and system engineers, being compliant with the cybersecurity regulations is critical, and even a single mistake may lead to hacking the entire system, which will incur huge losses to the entire organization. Therefore, this article will also look at some database security best practices for enterprise users to follow.