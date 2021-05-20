newsbreak-logo
Arnold Schwarzenegger to make scripted TV debut in new Netfix series

 5 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to make his scripted TV debut in a new Netflix spy adventure series, which will also star Monica Barbaro.

