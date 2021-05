Keeping calm and continuing your professional and personal obligations is not that easy. These days with the increase of pandemic and surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, there is concern about physical and mental health in Miami. State and international authorities are trying their level best in curbing the number of COVID-19 cases. However, you also have a responsibility in this scenario. By following the safety protocol mentioned by these authorities and maintaining social distance, you can ensure your safety and others. Although it is difficult to calm your senses and remain active, you have to try your level best and struggle with your feelings.