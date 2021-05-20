Are wellness and self-care products a ripoff? How to save money and get healthy for real

Intuitive eating is having a moment. A reaction against the more restrictive diet culture, more and more registered dietitians are advising their clients to use intuitive eating as a strategy to reach their goal weight and stay there. It will not only be more effective than restrictive "food rules" based dieting but allow you to enjoy food more and know that by following a few simple guidelines, you can stop battling your cravings, eat healthier food (which when you start to enjoy, you want more and more of for the way it makes you feel) and have a healthier relationship with your body, your food and yourself.