Mod Pizza is expanding its lineup of non-pizza offerings with the debut of a new salad menu and new Crafted Dressings nationwide. Just in time for spring, Mod Pizza has launched what it's calling the 'Classic Salad Menu,' along with new 'Crafted Dressings.' The new salads are made from fresh, high-quality ingredients and come in four tasty varieties: Greek, Italian Chop, Garden, and Caesar. To pair with these new salads, Mod Pizza has created a lineup of fresh dressings made with vinegars crafted and imported from Italy, along with other simple ingredients. These new dressings are bursting with flavor and come in savory options like Greek Herb Tahini, Sherry Dijon, Zesty Roma, and a classic Caesar.