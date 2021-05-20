newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXsDU_0a5Bv2cC00

TOKYO — (AP) — Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit Japanese TV show, are really getting married.

The couple announced their life-imitates-art decision in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Aragaki’s Instagram.

“We would like to announce that we, Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, are getting married,” it said. “We hope you will continue to warmly support us both.”

Aragaki and Hoshino co-starred in the 2016 comedy, “Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu,” or “It’s Shameful to Run, but It Works,” as youngsters who enter a roommate-like contractual marriage. That story spoke to the dilemma of Japanese society, where people are increasingly holding off on marriage and children, resulting in one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

The catchy theme song, composed and sung by Hoshino, which ran with the credits, also was a megahit, including its dance moves.

Caroline Kennedy, who was then U.S. ambassador to Japan, had posted a video clip on YouTube of the embassy staff and herself doing the dance.

“Heartbeats throb within distance,” the song “Koi,” or “Love,” goes. “Go beyond man and wife.”

The show, based on a “manga” comic, also highlighted the perennial gender inequalities of Japan. The heroine has a university degree but loses her job and, without better opportunities, decides to work as a housekeeper. The relationship that develops is a comfortable mutual respect, devoid of fiery eroticism. It gradually evolves into love.

An award-winning recording and touring musician, Hoshino, 40, has starred in many movies, including 2020's “The Voice of Sin.” Aragaki, 32, started as a fashion model and is featured in Uniqlo and Toyota ads.

No date has been revealed for their wedding.

A post on the Twitter account for their TV show had five crying-face icons and typified the reaction buzzing through Japan: “Oh, wow.”

“We hope to work together to build a calm happy life. As an individual, I would like to continue to face up to each and every one of the jobs I take up, be it in music, acting or writing, with sincerity, more than ever,” Hoshino said on his Instagram.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
34K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Movies#Tokyo#Music Stars#Real Love#Dance Music#Ap#Uniqlo#Tokyo#Song#Lovers#Touring Musician#Dance Moves#Offbeat#Actors Gen Hoshino#Fiery Eroticism#Japanese Society#Koi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Toyota
Country
Japan
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Support for Japan govt hits new low as vaccinations progress slowly

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government hit the lowest level since he took office last year, with a majority of the public unhappy with his handling of the pandemic, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday. Japan is struggling with...
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

More New Japan stars test positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Sunday that seven more of their stars have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week, the company noted that two stars tested positive. After further testing, the additional cases were found. In a...
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars: The First Look At The Real Lightsaber Shows Us How It Works

After weeks of wondering and imagining we finally got a look at the realistic lightsabers Disney Parks announced and even got a look at how they work. It’s been a busy few weeks for Disney and Star Wars. First the “Special Look Inside Disney Parks” press conference included the promise of a realistic lightsaber, last week we got a look at the upcoming Disney Cruise Line’s Hyperspace Lounge, and then of course was May the Fourth and the premiere of The Bad Batch. But the hits just keep coming as a brief announcement for Galactic Starcruiser Galaxy’s Edge attraction included a quick look at this realistic lightsaber in action. And it is beautiful.
WWEf4wonline.com

WOL: AEW returning to touring, COVID in Japan, RAW, Star Wars, more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including Japan, New Japan and the Olympics, RAW line-up for tonight, AEW touring again starting very soon, how WWE is likely to react, feedback and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
Celebritiesoprahdaily.com

Selena Shows A.B. Quintanilla's First Marriage, But Not the Other Four

Selena: The Series is technically about the life of Selena Quintanilla, a prodigious talent who rose to fame in the Tejano music market, and was primed to be a crossover star before her untimely death in 1995 at the age of 23. However, Selena's family members—including her sister, Suzette, and brother, A.B.—get equal screen time as the singer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Nick Jonas is said to be okay after he was hospitalized for an injury sustained while filming a new show

TMZ says Jonas had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital on Saturday night, but was already home by Sunday night and is expected to return to The Voice for tonight's episode. TMZ wouldn't reveal what show he was working on, but Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Peacock announced Monday that Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas will star in Olympic Dreams, an hourlong NBC special airing two days before the Opening Ceremony pitting the Jonas brothers against one another with help from some of Team USA’s best athletes. It's not clear if Nick Jonas was injured filming Olympic Dreams.
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Jonas Brothers will compete against each other in Olympic-themed special

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have long known what it means to go for the gold — they've been earning gold records for their super catchy pop tunes for years. But now they're aiming for a whole different kind of gold or silver or bronze in a new NBC special, "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers." But do they have what it takes?
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas Are Married: ‘This Is Us’ Star Ties The Knot 1 Year After Divorce

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas fueled speculation after they showed up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing rings. Justin Hartley, 44, and Sofia Pernas, 31, are married! The This Is Us star tied the knot with the Young & The Restless actress — a show he also used to be on — “recently,” according to People magazine. The insider info comes after the gorgeous couple were spotted wearing rings on their left wedding fingers arriving at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16. Ahead of the red carpet outing, they were also spotted wearing the curious accessories on a romantic outing to a Malibu beach earlier this month. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment.
Relationship Advice987thebull.com

Scuba Steve Swapped Out Diamond In Ex-Wife’s Ring Before Divorce

Scuba Steve is always surprising The Bobby Bones Show with stories from his past. popular jewelry company Tiffany releasing a line of engagement rings for men. Bobby Bones confessed he would love to wear an engagement ring. As for the rest of the guys, they admitted what happened during their proposals. Scuba Steve admitted a story from his past that involved his ex-wife from over 10 years ago.