Ridgway enacts voluntary water restrictions

Current coroner Hollenbeck won't run again, endorses emergency manager Boyd for job. Glenn Boyd is looking at switching up his collection of hats. Right now, he’s the county’s emergency manager. His other positions include being a paramedic, serving on Ouray city council and – his most important job – being a single dad. And now, he wants to be Ouray County’s next coroner. Boyd filed to run for the office with the Secretary of State’s office last week, making his bid for the…