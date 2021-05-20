newsbreak-logo
Ridgway enacts voluntary water restrictions

ouraynews.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTown suggests rules on irrigation; mandatory limits could follow if drought persists and strains water supplies. Ridgway has adopted voluntary water restrictions, citing concerns about continued drought and water supplies. The council unanimously voted to adopt the restrictions on May 12, after a conversation including discussion over the town’s pending revision of its landscaping regulations. The decision comes as Southwest Colorado is already facing another year of drought, with much of the region…

