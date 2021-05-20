newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

County Supervisors Move Closer to Regional Transportation, Land Use Plan

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47F41J_0a5BuQMW00
An entrance to Route 125 near the border. Courtesy of SANDAG

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday discussed how to move forward on a land use and transportation plan that could impact future building development in unincorporated regions.

The county needs to comply with state Senate Bill 743, which changed how jurisdictions analyze transportation impacts from private and public projects under the California Environmental Quality Act. That analysis must now use miles traveled instead of road congestion to evaluate a project’s environmental impacts.

According to the county Land Use & Environment department, the state mandates that “projects that generate or attract fewer than 110 average trips per day generally may be assumed to cause a less-than-significant impact.”

Any policy change would directly affect residential and commercial developers, whose projects would have to mitigate traffic impacts. The policy could also raise development costs and housing prices.

Some developments, depending on their size and location, may be exempt under SB 743, according to Land Use & Environment.

The board voted unanimously for staff to present options for a potential regional plan, including infill development that doesn’t require miles traveled analysis and a full review of San Diego Association of Governments’ transportation plan when it’s released.

County staff will have two months to present their findings to the board. After the vote, Chairman Nathan Fletcher said tackling climate change, increasing affordable housing and more efficient transportation corridors are top priorities.

“We are in the midst of making a transformational shift to our approach to land use and transportation planning to ensure we can build affordable housing and improve our environment,” Fletcher said. “(Wednesday’s) action will help us assess the best opportunities to comply with SB 743 and meet our climate and housing goals.”

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer called SB 743 “a departure from business as usual,” as it encourages development within walking distance.

She added that if her colleagues believe in tackling climate change and affordable housing, they should support SB 743. Supervisor Joel Anderson urged his colleagues to move cautiously on major transportation plan changes.

Earlier in the week, Anderson argued the state law will eliminate affordable housing in the Back Country and poorer minority communities.

“We’re talking about crushing the spirit of people in my district who aren’t going to get housing,” Anderson said on Wednesday. He added that he supports a county climate action plan, but SB 743 mandates don’t take new technology, such as electric cars, into consideration.

His colleague Jim Desmond said a regional approach will diminish the amount of new housing the county needs by adding more building costs. Desmond suggested waiting until there’s further guidance from the state on SB 743.

“I’m hearing talk of sprawl, and more transit-oriented development — but we’re talking about unincorporated areas,” Desmond said.

He added that the county has 6,700 housing units required by 2028, and as of now, “there’s no way we can get to that number.”

Supervisor Nora Vargas said she wants to see how miles traveled options and related costs can be balanced with affordable housing developments.

Vargas said her constituents have told her that they want a chance to become first-time homebuyers.

During an hour-long public hearing, callers weighed in on reshaping county development and transportation policy. Most were opposed to any overhaul that might lessen housing development.

Carla Farley, president of Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, said home ownership shouldn’t be limited to the wealthy. She added that home prices are up, driven by record low inventory. Farley said her group was very surprised to learn that Board of Supervisors is considering something that would put a moratorium on new housing and add more fees.

Erik Bruvold, CEO of the San Diego North County Economic Development Council, said that over the past decade, the county has added over 270,000 jobs, but only built about 60,000 homes.

“People don’t get beamed up to the Starship Enterprise,” but instead drive to another county where they can afford to live, Bruvold added.

Carolina Martinez, climate justice director with the Environmental Health Coalition, said that with climate and housing being the county’s biggest priorities, “we can’t afford to prioritize one over the other.”

She urged the board to collaborate with SANDAG, establish a housing equity working group and support regional boundaries to comply with SB 743.

County resident Craig Jones also said he supported a regional plan.

Some argue that more sprawl is necessary to meet housing needs, but “this is a trickle-down theory” he said. “If it worked, we’d have affordable housing now.”

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Person
Joel Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Planning#Move Closer#Housing Prices#Public Transportation#Regional Development#Land Development#Senate#The Starship Enterprise#Sandag#County Development#Transportation Policy#Transportation Impacts#County Staff#Housing Development#Unincorporated Areas#Development Costs#Unincorporated Regions#Environmental Impacts#Traffic Impacts#Infill Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Del Mar, CAkusi.com

SANDAG begins next phase Of Del Mar bluff emergency repairs

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The next phase of emergency repairs began Monday morning on the Del Mar Bluffs, where a bluff collapse occurred in late February, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs...
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
El Cajon, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

El Cajon council is microcosm of vaccination debate

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short. Falling infection and hospitalization rates, better treatment...
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

How they voted, May 16

The Carlsbad City Council met Tuesday and voted 4-1 to give final approval to a request for tax relief for Taylor Made Golf Company and Callaway Golf Company. The council discussed ways to form an independent redistricting commission, and agreed to form a seven-member independent redistricting commission by random draw, including three alternates. An amendment was approved to reconfigure Open Space zoning boundaries on the West Oaks property. Winthrop Cramer, the Carlsbad representative on the Palomar Airport Advisory Committee, gave an update. The council heard a report on the work plans for its housing and planning commissions. The council also discussed the city’s economic response to COVID-19 and asked staff to bring back an action to create a standing Economic Development Subcommittee.
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
Carlsbad, CACoast News

Several North County officials face recall elections

REGION — Recalls and special elections appear to be in vogue this season around North County as three local efforts are underway in four different jurisdictions. Alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election later this year, Carlsbad Councilwoman Cori Schumacher was served and responded to her Notice of Intention (NOI) for a recall effort in District 1. Newly appointed Oceanside Councilwoman Kori Jensen has also been served a recall notice, along with Vista Unified School District Trustee Martha Alvarado in Area 3.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

South County Happenings, May 16

City councils: Chula Vista, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Coronado, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Imperial Beach, 5 p.m. Wednesday; National City, 6 p.m. Tuesday. School boards: Chula Vista Elementary School District, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Coronado Unified School District, 4 p.m. Thursday, San Diego Unified School District, 4:15 p.m. Thursday. IB Mayor presents community...
Encinitas, CACoast News

Olympus Park brings Encinitas closer to ’10-Minute-Walk’ goal

ENCINITAS — The recently opened Olympus Park brings the city of Encinitas one step closer to achieving the city’s yearslong “10-Minute Walk” parks advocacy campaign commitment. According to The Trust for Public Land (TPL), more than 100 million Americans do not have access to parks within a 10-minute walking distance...
Encinitas, CACoast News

San Dieguito appointee blasts teachers union, special election likely

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Faculty Association has collected enough signatures to force a special election for Trustee Area 5 of the San Dieguito Union High School District after Trustee Ty Humes was appointed to the seat last month. “We’re going to continue to collect signatures for a little while...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego rent prices are up 5%. Will it last?

The average rent in San Diego County had increased 5 percent in a year as of the third week in May after a substantial slowdown during much of last year. Average asking rent was $1,940 a month, said real estate tracker CoStar. Annual rent growth was slow throughout 2020 and was flat in the second quarter of that year — something that hadn’t happened locally in nearly 10 years. However, rent has seen a steady increase over the last five months largely because of dropping vacancy rates.
Escondido, CASan Diego Business Journal

First of Its Kind Facility

North County’s healthcare options expanded with the April opening of a $44 million rehabilitation center on the 56-acre campus of Palomar Medical Center Escondido. ...