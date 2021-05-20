A Must See: the Peony Garden at Allerton Park
Allerton’s Peony Garden showcases nearly 70 named varieties and thousands of blooms for families to enjoy. Editor’s Note: Please see Allerton’s Facebook page for the most recent visitor guidelines relating to COVID-19. Public restrooms are currently available in the Greenhouse and at the main parking lot. Water fountains are currently off and it is recommended visitors bring their own water. Face masks are required when social distancing is not possible; expect wait times during high-traffic garden visiting times.www.chambanamoms.com