newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

A Must See: the Peony Garden at Allerton Park

By Kathy Richards
chambanamoms.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAllerton’s Peony Garden showcases nearly 70 named varieties and thousands of blooms for families to enjoy. Editor’s Note: Please see Allerton’s Facebook page for the most recent visitor guidelines relating to COVID-19. Public restrooms are currently available in the Greenhouse and at the main parking lot. Water fountains are currently off and it is recommended visitors bring their own water. Face masks are required when social distancing is not possible; expect wait times during high-traffic garden visiting times.

www.chambanamoms.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Flower Garden#Landscape Architecture#Green Grass#Water Fountains#Unique Varieties#Unique Visitors#Fun Home#Blue Dragonfly Catering#Flower Farms#Retreat Center#Peony Garden#Allerton Park#Peony Lovers#Floral Beauty#Spring Family Photos#Blooms#Peonies#Perennials#Classic Caf Refreshments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Champaign County Forest Preserve District will have in person activities for kids this summer

If you have kids aged 3-17, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District has an in person option for them. Preschoolers and a parent or guardian can try out Nature Explorers on June 2nd and 9th from 9:30 to 11 a.m., where they will hear a story, go on a hike, and do some hands-on activities. The first session is at Homer Lake, and the second is at Lake of the Woods.
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Spend The Night Under A Teepee At This Unique Illinois Campground

With plenty of campgrounds to choose from around the Prairie State, there’s nothing quite like Lena KOA Holiday. Surrounded by countryside and with gorgeous flower gardens and grassy areas on the property, it’s an ideal place to take a staycation. Best of all, it has plenty of camping options – including teepees!
Monticello, ILchambanasun.com

MONTICELLO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Allerton Park Bird Club Hikes

Monticello Chamber Of Commerce issued the following announcement on May. 14. As spring migration progresses, the bird species at the Park change almost daily! Join Natural Areas Staff on a unique bird focused hike showcasing a different area of the Park each week. All hikes will leave from the Main Parking Lot, and binoculars will be available on a “first come, first serve” basis.
Champaign, ILfoxillinois.com

Rumberger's Wings closed for health violations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Rumberger's Wings in Champaign was closed on April 29, 2021, due to repeat health inspection violations. A previous inspection was conducted on March 31, 2021. During the March inspection, the restaurant owner was cited for 13 violations and five repeat violations. An inspector noted in the...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Sunnyside’s budding cannabis business in Champaign

Since becoming the 11th state to legalize recreational cannabis on January 1st of 2020, Illinois has gained a high amount of taxes from cannabis product sales, and Illinois residents have been able to enjoy legal cannabis for recreational use. Champaign-Urbana has a few options for purchasing cannabis at a retail...
Illinois Statesmilepolitely.com

Here’s a handy guide to mask wearing in Champaign County

Champaign County Safe has posted a helpful guide to when and where you should wear a mask, given the updated guidance from the state of Illinois and the CDC. Read specifics here, and check out the CDC poster below (accessible copy here). Images from CDC website.
Illinois Statesmilepolitely.com

Teach Plus Illinois is prioritizing diverse teacher retention

The path to increasing teacher diversity is a long one; pipeline concerns aside, the act of recruiting, and subsequently retaining, teachers of color is not as straightforward as simply hiring them. In fact, I would argue that hiring a diverse teacher is the easy part — creating an inclusive environment for them to prosper and feel compelled to stay at the school is where the real challenge lies. As I wrote in my previous article, both Urbana SD 116 and Champaign Unit 4 recognize the importance of a diverse workforce, but neither has explicitly laid out any plans on how they intend to achieve their goals.
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Leal Park, Urbana

Leal Park is in a relatively odd location for what you or I might consider to be a park to explore, but that is purely because the City of Urbana truly and actually grew up around it, and for good reason. This is actually and truly the oldest cemetery around,...
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Judge Webber Park, Urbana

As Year of the Park continues, we will be documenting every park in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy, Champaign County Forest Preserves, along with other odds and ends between July 2020 and more like August or September 2021. You can see what has been covered thus far by clicking here. If you have suggestions or ideas or feedback, feel free to contact us at info@smilepolitely.com.
Champaign, ILchambanamoms.com

Duo from University of Illinois School of Music Is a Howling Success

Working from home has changed life for our pets, even here in Champaign-Urbana. Violinist Meg Freivogel, Artist-in-Residence at the University of Illinois School of Music, has traveled the world performing and teaching with the Jupiter String Quartet. But in her latest television appearance, she receives rave reviews for playing with a new musical partner.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

A graduation celebration for C-U mentoring program

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com. The C-U One-to-One Mentoring Program hosted scholarship banquets this week to salute high school graduates and their mentors from Urbana (Tuesday), Champaign Central (Wednesday) and Centennial (Thursday). Scholarships provide up to $14,000 for graduating seniors to...
Champaign, ILnewschannel20.com

Champaign offers vaccine to children 12 and older

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years of age or older. Parental consent will be needed for anyone under the age of 18. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for those 18 and...
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Green Jade Chinese is an excellent dinner option any night of the week

I had heard a lot of positive reviews about Green Jade, the Chinese restaurant located in the strip off Windsor Road next to Sunsinger. I have a husband who very much enjoys Chinese food, so we ordered a handful of items from Green Jade in Champaign to try the restaurant out. Suffice to say, I was impressed.
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Harris Park, Champaign

As Year of the Park continues, we will be documenting every park in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy, Champaign County Forest Preserves, along with other odds and ends between July 2020 and more like August or September 2021. You can see what has been covered thus far by clicking here. If you have suggestions or ideas or feedback, feel free to contact us at info@smilepolitely.com.