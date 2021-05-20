Global village in Manhattan Village

Grab your singing bowls and start this weekend with “A Sound Healing Experience” in Manhattan Beach. The Culture Club South Bay will host the sound bath event in partnership with Bloom Holistic Healing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Bruce’s Beach. The event, the organizer said, will continue the climate of both healing at Bruce’s Beach and reclaiming the space for those it was originally meant for, efforts that have been ongoing — along with various protests and legislative initiatives — at the former seaside resort, which was owned by and run for Black people.