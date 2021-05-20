Global village in Manhattan Village

LOS ANGELES, CA - March 10, 2021- Manhattan Village, located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, will welcome an exciting collection of dining, lifestyle, and retail establishments this year as it completes its major redevelopment project. Contemporary lifestyle and clothing retailers Faherty, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters will all open their doors at the newly reimagined center, catering to the stylish consumer looking for an elevated shopping experience. In addition, gorjana, the Laguna Beach-based Californian jewelry company will complement the fashion line-up. The new eateries will include fast-casual options with Malibu-founded and celebrity favorite, SunLife Organics, and fresh desserts, made daily with Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt. Guests looking for a unique, unforgettable culinary experience will find BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku, both opening in side-by-side seductively stylish interior/exterior design spaces and offering dry-aged prime steak and contemporary sushi, respectively. Also joining the best in class restaurants and dining options is quintessential American hamburger restaurant, Smashburger, and Silverlake Ramen, a wildly popular Los Angeles-based Japanese ramen bar.