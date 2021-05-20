The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV Pickup By the Numbers: Must-Know Facts and Figures
If you were wondering if the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning battery electric pickup could live up to the hype implied by its Lightning moniker—last seen on a quick, sporty pickup built by Ford's SVT division—wonder no more. Its maximum approximate output and capabilities put it in the upper echelon of the half-ton truck segment and are a hint that an all-electric future might not be so bad from behind the wheel.www.motortrend.com