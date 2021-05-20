How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs vs. Regular F-150, Chevy, Ram
Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.www.motortrend.com