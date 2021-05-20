Paw Pantry returns to Williamson County Animal Center for neighbors in need of pet food

Kitten season is in full swing and the Lassen County Animal Shelter has lots of cute feline faces looking for their forever homes. To adopt one of these sweeties there is a $40 spay/neuter deposit to be paid at the time the kitten goes home. That deposit will be returned by check via mail when the adopter provides proof of the spay/neuter of their new kitten by the time it’s due, which is in our adoption contract. In addition to a goodie bag to take home with your precious fur baby, the new owner will be given a voucher from the Lassen Humane Society that will pay for the spay/neuter of their kitten in full. This voucher can be redeemed at Lassen Veterinary Services.