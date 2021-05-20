newsbreak-logo
Paw Pantry returns to Williamson County Animal Center for neighbors in need of pet food

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamson County Animal Center will offer a free pet food giveaway Friday and a $10 rabies clinic Saturday at its location in Franklin. The Paw Pantry provides free cat and dog food to neighbors in need. Touchless, drive-through delivery will be provided in the parking lot of the shelter from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, and recipients must show proof of Williamson County residency. There is no pre-registration required, and food will be distributed for two hours or as the supply allows.

